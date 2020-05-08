v16i19

School via Internet has been a big adjustment for teachers, school staff, and especially for students. Last Friday Governor Cuomo announced that schools across the state would remain closed for the rest of the school year. But an Internet connection isn't the same as being in the classroom with a real teacher. Lansing Middle School Dean of Students Stacie Kropp saw TV reports that some schools were holding parades to make as close to an in-person connection as possible under coronavirus restrictions. She decided that Lansing should try it as well, and Last Friday nine buses led parades of teachers, staff, and school administrators all over Lansing."I saw a large disconnect starting to occur with the students," Kropp says. "We all were ripped from our routines and have had to build this plane as we flew it. So much of teaching are the face-to-face relationships we make with kids and the connections we forge. Teaching remotely just doesn't afford the same level of connection as a classroom. We are doing the best we can and the kids are doing the best they can under some very stressful circumstances. I felt if we had some sort of visible connection it would help bring back those feelings of unity. It has been incredibly isolating to be social distancing for so long, it was a means to provide some levity and togetherness."Nine school buses lined up in the Elementary School parking lot, and at 11:15 Friday morning cars started pulling in behind them. Teachers knew which bus they were assigned to, but didn't know beforehand the route they would be traveling. More than 90 district employees from all three Lansing schools participated in planning and driving in the parade, which lasted just over an hour, varying for the different routes. That included secretaries, aides, teaching assistants, administrators and teachers, many of whom decorated their cars with balloons or messages for their students."It was truly a coming together of everyone who feels connected to our students," Kropp says.The school district alerted families that the parade was coming, and as buses approached students' homes they honked their horns. Transportation Department head Roger Dedrick set up the nine routes to cover as many students' homes as possible, and the routes designed to cover most, if not all of the school district. Teachers from each school were assigned to each route so students would see at least some of their teachers."It was great to see people of all ages with their signs as we passed by their houses, honking our horns," Middle School French teacher Jennifer Santiago said. "I was surprised to see some community members with their signs who didn't even have kids with them. It was really heartwarming. A big thank you to everyone who made this happen! It was a great day to be a Bobcat!"Kropp says the parade was a success. The experience was great for students, but just as importantly it was meaningful for teachers who have had to adjust from the personal connections they work hard to create with their students in the classroom, then suddenly being yanked into the very different remote teaching situation which makes maintaining those relationships much harder."It is safe to say that the LCSD parade ranks as one of the most memorable experiences in my teaching career," says Kindergarten teacher Katie Crandall. "You strive to connect and build relationships with students and families. There is no doubt in the connections that were made on that day. Smiles, shouts of joy, and visible tears were displayed from start to finish. I am forever grateful to have been a part of such a priceless event."Kropp says district officials are looking for more ways to connect. She says there are no solid plans yet, but the district is looking for more ways to safely connect with the school community."We've had so much wonderful feedback," she says. "Many posts on Facebook about how great it was for us to all see each other. We are calling families every week and I've had some MS families reporting how much they appreciated it and how happy it made them to see the LCSD people parading past. The announcement of the closure of schools came while we en route. Though we anticipated the closure, it was a very bittersweet experience. It made many teachers realize just how much we miss our students and our colleagues."