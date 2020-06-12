Anyone who has picked up prescriptions from the Lansing Tops pharmacy knows Pharmacy Technicians and Lansing residents Tina DeLong and Penny Rogers are the ones who have taken good care of you. Tops Friendly Markets honored the pair with a shout out Wednesday on the company's Facebook page.
"So much has changed in the past few months during the pandemic. Our work. Our priorities. Our contact with the outside world. During a time when uncertainty is everywhere, it’s imperative that we understand the challenges being faced by everyone daily. But it’s good to know that something's don't change like the professional service provided by Tina and Penny (practicing social distancing) at the Pharmacy Department in our Lansing store," the company posted.
Additionally, in 2020 the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union and Tops Markets will award over 200 associates a total of more than $233,000 in scholarships and Tops will award 28 students $28,000 in scholarships this year.
Tops also decided to honor the hard work and dedication of their graduating associates with Tops gift cards and lawn signs at their homes to congratulate them on their success. Over 840 Tops associates were recognized for achieving their goal.
v16i24