New Roots Seniors

v16i26

The New Roots Charter School Class of 2020 will celebrate their high school graduation with a live outdoor graduation on Saturday, June 27, thanks to Governor Cuomo's executive order permitting outdoor ceremonies of 150 people or less."An outdoor ceremony is a fitting setting for students who have spent much of their time at New Roots learning outdoors," said Michael Mazza, Director of Community Engagement. "We're excited that we have the flexibility as a small school to take advantage of this late-breaking development."The graduation ceremony will be held outdoors at Ithaca Children's Garden on June 27th starting at 11 a.m., and will be live streamed on the New Roots Facebook page. "The Ithaca Children's Garden is a beautiful and inspiring location that reflects our school's commitment to inspiring environmental stewardship through personal connection with nature," said Tina Nilsen-Hodges, Principal and Superintendent. "We are so grateful for the Ithaca Children's Garden's partnership to make a live, in-person graduation possible for the Class of 2020."Fourteen outstanding seniors were recognized with Sustainability Leadership Awards at the school's Senior Recognition Ceremony held via Zoom on Monday, June 15. These young sustainability leaders were recognized as visionaries, life-long learners, systems thinkers, healthy persons, citizens and community members, attributes that reflect the essence of the New Roots tagline, "Growing students for a Just and Sustainable Future through Academic Achievement."The following New Roots graduates received Sustainability Leadership Awards:Healthy Persons: Xander Oliver of Ithaca, NY and Louis Scholl of Ithaca, NYLifelong Learners: Rowan Hawk of King Ferry, NY and Owen Lenetsky of Ithaca, NYCommunicators: Emilia Stockwell of Ithaca, NY and Poppy Geissinger of Watkins Glen, NYCommunity Members: Andi Marsh of Dryden, NY and Skye Beebe of Ithaca, NYCitizens: Ayele Satchivi of Trumansburg, NY and Enrique Miranda of Pamplona, SpainMembers of Ecosystems: Boone Anderson of Lansing, NY and Gran Hadick of Ithaca, NYVisionaries: Genevieve Noel Chase of Ithaca, NY and Iolite Hoffman of Ithaca, NYOwen Lenetsky of Ithaca, NY and Gran Hadick of Ithaca, NY were recognized with the Daniel "Rocky" Bellinger Award, which represents the New Roots commitment to offer every young person who walks through our doors the opportunity to imagine and create a future they can be excited about. Named in honor of a founding student, the Daniel "Rocky" Bellinger Award is granted to a student who demonstrates persistence in achieving the goal of graduation while exemplifying the spirit of generosity and openness that characterizes the New Roots learning community.Eight students were recognized with the New Roots Academic Leadership Award: Rowan Hawk of King Ferry, NY, Boone Anderson of Lansing, NY, Skye Beebe of Ithaca, NY, Poppy Geissinger of Watkins Glen, NY, Genevieve Noel Chase of Ithaca, NY, Louis Scholl of Ithaca, NY, Gran Hadick of Ithaca, NY, and Enrique Miranda of Pamplona, Spain.Two students were honored with the Service to Community Award: Kenny Anastos of Ithaca, NY and Matthew Perry of Ithaca, NY.Genevieve Noel Chase and Louis Scholl of Ithaca, NY were given the Triple "C" Award, which recognizes the "Character, Courage and Commitment" of New York's hard working students."We are so proud of the Class of 2020 not only for their leadership in our learning community during this unexpected period of challenge, but also for the ways that their accomplishments are being recognized by community organizations and colleges," said Nilsen-Hodges. "They truly exemplify our commitment to "growing students for a just and sustainable future through academic achievement."New Roots Charter School Class of 2020:Alexander (Xander) Oliver of Ithaca, NYBoone Anderson of Lansing, NYBridgette (Ayele) Satchivi of Trumansburg, NYBryce (Andi) Marsh of Dryden, NYEmilia Stockwell of Ithaca, NYEnrique Miranda of Pamplona, SpainGabriell (Gran) Hadick of Ithaca, NYGenevieve Noel Chase of Ithaca, NYHannah Slattery of Ithaca, NYIolite Hoffman of Ithaca, NYJake French of Ithaca, NYJoe French of Ithaca, NYJoseph Schneider of Cortland, NYJulian Eagle of Newfield, NYKenneth (Kenny) Anastos Jr. of Ithaca, NYLouis Scholl of Ithaca, NYMatthew Perry of Ithaca, NYOwen Lenetsky of Ithaca, NYPoppy Geissinger of Watkins Glen, NYRowan Hawk of King Ferry, NYSahar Rowser of Ithaca, NYSkye Beebe of Ithaca, NYTheodore (Teddy) Trenchard of Ithaca, NY