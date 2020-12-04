This football season, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is being highlighted in an NFL commercial that is being aired nationwide on CBS, NBC, FOX and ESPN.
Since being elected, Sheriff Derek R. Osborne and his team have been working closely with the Vera Institute for Justice. The Vera Institute, the Sheriff, and the Tompkins County Legislature Public Safety Committee have a shared desire to "drive change and to urgently build and improve justice systems that ensure fairness, promote safety, and strengthen communities."
v16i46