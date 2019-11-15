











































































































v15i43

Last weekend Lansing Middle School presented 'Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr., with a cast of 113. The Disney musical chronicles the story of Bell and a Beast, who is actually a young, handsome prince who has been turned into a beast by an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and to be loved, the spell will be broken. But he has to accomplish this before the petals fall from an enchanted rose. Bell and the Beast gradually fall in love, but must profess their love before it is too late.Major roles were double cast in last weekend's production, directed by Cynthia Howell and Lucas Hibbard and choreographed by Bella Micale. These photos are from Friday's performance.