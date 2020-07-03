v16i27

New York ranked 21st of the 50 states and District of Columbia whose unemployment claims are recovering the quickest over the past week, according to Wallethub statistics. New York also ranked 21st fastest to recover since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. The analysis finds that New Jersey is recovering the fastest over the past week, followed by Connecticut, Rhode Island, Oregon, and South Dakota.Indiana is the slowest to recover this week, followed by Georgia, Florida, Virginia, and Louisiana. The study says that blue states are recovering the fastest.New York saw a 528.29% increase from the same week last year, down by over 100% last week. While that is not good, Georgia saw a stunning 2569.51% rise for the same week. Contrast those figures to New Jersey's 46.09 rise.The highest recovery for people who were fired since the COVID-19 crisis began when businesses were forced to close is in Connecticut, with the lowest recovery rate in Georgia.