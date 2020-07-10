Solar Farm in Texas. In Childress County, Texas, Cargill is participating in a solar farm in partnership with Ardent Mills. The physical solar power will be purchased from the Misae Solar I project by Cargill's retail electric provider, MP2 Energy, through its parent company Shell Energy North America (US), L.P. The solar farm will provide energy to six Cargill facilities in central Texas. The solar farm achieved commercial operation in May 2020, with Cargill beginning to receive solar energy in May 2021. Cargill's portion of the solar farm offtake will provide a reduction of 35,000 metric tons of CO2 per year.

Illinois Solar Project with Geronimo Energy. Located in Coles County, Illinois, Cargill and Geronimo Energy partnered on a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) for the Prairie Wolf Solar Project. This is the second VPPA between Cargill and Geronimo Energy. The project is estimated to offset CO2 emissions by approximately 285,000 metric tons annually, the equivalent of 32,887 homes' energy use for one year*.

Utah Land REC Swap. Cargill partnered with a solar developer to receive Renewable Energy Credits (REC), which will permit the Timpie plant to offset approximately 95% of the plant's electrical consumption for the next several years, which is the equivalent of 2,675 metric tons of CO2 annually.

Supporting Community Solar in Minnesota and New York. Cargill is supporting solar power in Minnesota as a participant in the Xcel Energy Solar* Rewards Community Program solar gardens, which allows Cargill's plant in Monticello to receive a bill credit on its utility bill. It also delivers electricity to Minnesota's local power grid. In New York, Cargill is also supporting solar power by participating in two community solar gardens at its plant in Lansing. South America

Wind Project in Chile. In Chile, Cargill is participating in a wind power purchase agreement for two years. The agreement will provide Cargill with wind power to run the Cargill Aqua Nutrition plant in Coronel and the associated International Renewable Energy Credits (IREC), providing a savings of roughly 14,000 metric tons of C02 annually, or the amount of energy used for 1,616 homes for one year.

Brazil Wind Farm. Cargill signed a PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) with Omega Energy to provide 100% of the energy used for the plants in Ilhéus and Barreiras, in the state of Bahia and the port terminals in Miritituba and Santarém, in the state of Pará with energy from the wind farm, located in the state of Piauí. When the wind farm becomes operational in 2022, Cargill's portion is expected to provide savings of nearly 10,500 metric tons of CO2, which is equivalent to 1,212 homes' energy use for one year*.

Solar Project in Colombia. At Cargill's plant in Villagrogona, Colombia, Cargill partnered with a local energy company to construct a solar farm near the plant. The solar farm will fulfill approximately 42% of the plant's electricity needs, delivering clean solar power and reducing approximately 2,500 metric tons of CO2 annually.

Solar Project in the Netherlands. Cargill recently completed the installation of an on-site solar project at its facility in Velddriel, Netherlands. The total installation size is around 100kWp, which will save 50 metric tons of CO2. This means that during the day, the facility will be 100% powered by energy from the solar panels. Asia

Renewable energy project in India. Cargill's facility in Davangere, India, launched a joint venture with a local renewable energy provider, CleanMax, to supply 70 to 80% of the facility's electricity needs through a wind and solar hybrid power park in the state of Karnataka. The partnership will help eliminate 29,865 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year.

Minneapolis - Cargill is making progress in its operations with new renewable energy projects managing climate impact. Cargill announced Tuesday ten new global renewable energy projects, most of which will be online in the next year. Cargill currently uses 15 different renewable energy sources around the world, including wind and solar power.These renewable energy projects represent a vital component of Cargill's expanding renewable energy portfolio and progress against its climate commitment to reduce 10% of its overall greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 2025, against a 2017 baseline. This is in addition to its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its global supply chains by 30% per ton of product by 2030, also measured against a 2017 baseline. Both climate change commitments are science-based targets, and are aligned with the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals."To help us meet our climate commitments, we're focused on operating more efficiently, pursuing emissions-reducing technology and investing in renewable energy to power our operations or offset our emissions," said Jill Kolling, Vice President of Sustainability at Cargill. "We continue to invest in renewable energy projects to change the way we power our operations, harnessing the innovative, economic and environmental benefits of renewable power."Upon completion, the ten new renewable projects together are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 350,000 metric tons a year, which is comparable to providing electricity for more than 40,065 homes per year. Together, these investments represent a tangible commitment by Cargill to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and address its footprint globally:North AmericaEurope, Middle East & AfricaIn addition to the benefits these renewable energy projects provide Cargill's operations and the environment, they will also provide economic benefits to their respective regions and states in the form of jobs, landowner and tax payments, and money spent in local communities to help enhance schools, roads and other essential services."The agriculture industry plays a critical role in nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. At Cargill, we believe it's how we will come together to address global issues facing our industry including climate change," said Kolling. "These renewable energy projects demonstrate that agriculture is how we'll cultivate a better future for all."