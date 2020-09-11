v16i36

Tompkins County Area Development (TCAD) announced September 1st that Tompkins County Area Development (TCAD) President, Heather D. McDaniel, has been appointed to a seat on the New York State Economic Development Council (NYSEDC) Board of Directors. NYSEDC is a nonprofit organization representing economic development professionals in New York State. TCAD is the economic development organization for Ithaca and Tompkins County, NY. TCAD's mission is to build a thriving and sustainable economy that improves the quality of life in Tompkins County by fostering the growth of business and employment."The NYSEDC is proud to add Heather McDaniel to our board of directors. Heather's knowledge and experience will provide great value to the organization and help us move New York's economy forward," said Ryan Silva, Executive Director, New York State Economic Development Council.For more than 30 years, NYSEDC has been the state's principal organization representing economic development professionals, colleges and universities, and public-sector enterprises. Its members include IDAs, local development corporations (LDCs), banks, underwriters, bond counsels, utilities, chambers of commerce, real estate developers, business incubators, workforce organizations, and private corporations."I am honored to join the NYSEDC board of directors and contribute to the efforts of the organization," said Ms. McDaniel, "As economic development professionals across New York State strive to promote a healthy and sustainable economy, NYSEDC acts as a valuable source of support, information, and advocacy."Heather McDaniel has been President of TCAD since 2018, with a total of 13 years at the organization. She is the administrative director of the Tompkins County Industrial Development (TCIDA) and the Tompkins County Development Corporation (TCDC). Ms. McDaniel is a Certified Planner through the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP). She also holds the Economic Development Finance Professional (EDFP) designation from the National Development Council and the Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) designation from the International Economic Development Council.