This chart, prepared by Tompkins County Assessment Office Director Jay Franklin and presented at a school budget hearing May 8, 2017, shows the PILOT (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) value of the Cayuga Power Plant during the years its value has been agreed upon in PILOT agreements. A $140 million reduction in a dozen years has meant millions of dollars in lost revenue for affected taxing authorities. According to the current PILOT the plant loses another $5 million in value this year.