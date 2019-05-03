v15i17

Utilities were being run this week to the new Milton Meadows project on town center land in South Lansing across the street from the Town ball fields. The project, being built by the Cornerstone Group of Rochester, includes nine apartment buildings that will have 72 apartments and a community center on 13.5 acres of land. Construction began after Halloween last year, the day the $337,500 land purchase was finalized. An official groundbreaking was celebrated December 17th last year, though work on the new roadway had already begun.Of the 72 units, eight are expected to rent at market rate, with the remaining units going for about $700 to $750 for one bedroom units, $835 to $850 for two bedroom apartments, and about $950 to $1,100 for three bedrooms. Market rate units might rent for as high as $1,400 for a three bedroom apartment. Town officials have reached out to veterans, who they say will be given first choice for the subsidized apartments.Work was also being done near the newly named Louise Bement Lane, which will form a four-way intersection with Woodsedge Drive and Auburn Road. There are plans to move the end of Woodsedge Drive slightly to the west in order to line up with Louise Bement Lane, but that work has not begun yet. This week workers were busy working on utility poles that will bring electricity to the development, and the end of Woodsedge Drive was torn up in order to thread water lines under the roadway.In December Cornerstone officials said they hoped to have the apartment complex completed and rented this summer. Town officials say that the schedule has been pushed back somewhat because of winter weather.