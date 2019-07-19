v15i27

The Lansing Town Board accepted the dedication of Louise Bement Lane Wednesday, which cleared the way for the town to accept a $75,000 state grant that will pay for materials to align the end of Woodsedge Drive with the new road. Moving the northern-most portion of Woodsedge Drive will create a four way intersection with that leads to Auburn Road (NYS Route 34/24B) and Louise bement Lane. The money is an 'in-kind' grant that will pay for materials, which the Town Highway Department provides the labor and equipment.Louise Bement Lane is a new road that will provide access to the Milton Meadows housing project that is under construction by its developer, the Cornerstone Group. named for Lansing's Town Historian, the road will also be the address of the new Salt Point Brewery building that is currently undergoing sketch plan review by the town Planning Board. Supervisor Ed LaVigne said that the closing on the 3.5 acre brewery property took place Wednesday afternoon.In addition to moving the road slightly west, the Town Board authorized $4,000 for an 80 foot long fence that will separate the road from the adjoining baseball field."We're concerned for the safety of the kids and their parents," Lansing Recreation Supervisor Patrick Tyrrell said. "There's a field right there. Obviously we're losing some parking there. There is a guard rail, but I don't feel it would hold most children back, so a fence is our best option."The Town agreed to an unusual arrangement in which it accepts the dedication of the road before the final top coat is applied. Typically a developer will build a new road to municipal specifications, and dedicate it to the municipality once it has been completely finished. Louise Bement Lane is being built to town specifications, and has been inspected.But the top coat has been left off while the final buildings to the north of the property are completed. This allows the developer to begin renting units, but will prevent damage to the new road because of heavy equipment needed. When construction is completed later this summer the top coat will be applied and the road will be rededicated to the Town. According to the resolution passed Wednesday Certificates of Occupancy (CO) will not be issued for buildings #7, 8, 9, and 10 until the road is completed.Cornerstone representative Carol Oster said that they have received 50 applications so far. Phase I of Milton Meadows will have 72 units. She said they are still accepting applications.Highway Department Superintendent Charlie Purcell said that parking spaces now on the west side of Woodsedge Road will not be replaced on the east side. He said he doesn't want to encourage drivers to park in homeowner's yards. He said signage will discourage parking near the outlet of the road.