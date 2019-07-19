v15i27

The Finger Lakes Land Trust's (FLLT) Director of Conservation Max Heitner asked the Lansing Town Board Wednesday, to pass a resolution supporting a grant application that may lead to a 193.5-acre conservation park. If FLLT can raise the money they plan to acquire the land from William and Lee Sims, who would retain 41 acres for their home. Obtaining and maintaining the land is being called the Cayuga Cliffs Land and Water Protection Project."I am here to ask for the board to pass a resolution in favor of a grant application for the Finger lakes Land trust to acquire, as well as hold a conservation easement on a property owned by the Simms family on 34B, which includes over 4,000 of rail-side lake shore, a few very drastic, rugged gorges, mixed hardwood forests, and open fields," Heitner said. "The property is directly across Lake Cayuga from Taughanock Falls State Park"The resolution is in support of a New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation ( OPRHP) grant. It notes that the Town's Comprehensive plan says the Town wants to "Encourage funding mechanisms such as the Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) or fee simple land purchase to acquire or preserve important natural areas or open space" and "Encourage private property owners to establish conservation easements to protect environmentally sensitive lands and open space."It goes on to say, "the Town Board of the Town of Lansing recognizes the value of this acquisition as a local and regional open space asset that will benefit the Town of Lansing and Tompkins County."The larger portion of the property would become a nature preserve that will be open to the public. Heitner said FLLT is in negotiations with the Sims to purchase the property at something below market value. he added that the Sims have also said they are interested in granting an easement to the Land Trust that would apply a perpetual conservation easement that would prohibit future subdividing and development of their 41 acre property. The easement would allow continued traditional agricultural use."It's a unique property and a great setting," Heitner said. "It protects the view-shed for Taughannock. It's another very important publicly accessible place for the residents of Lansing. We're really exciting about the potential to purchase this property and create another nature preserve.""The Finger Lakes Land Trust approaches the landowner," summarized Lansing Supervisor Ed LaVigne. The homeowner says, 'I would like to do this'. Our role is to give you support so you can get the grant."LaVigne asked whether the property would be open to the public. He also asked whether the Town would have any responsibility for maintaining the property. Heitner said FLLT would raise the money to fund a stewardship endowment that would pay for the long term management of the property."We will own and we will manage the property," he said. "The Finger Lakes Land Trust has both stewardship staff as well as 200 volunteers who work on trail and other projects for the Land Trust. So it will be fully managed by the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The project would go through a resources inventory, and then through our management planning process. After that is complete the property would be open to the public, and, like all of our nature preserves, free to the public."He said there will be a gravel parking lot with an information kiosk off of State Route 34B, and a loop trail leading through the woods and back. He said that it would take some time once FLLT owns the property before they are ready to open it to the public."I know the Sims," said Councilwoman Andra Benson. "I think it's extremely generous, what they are doing. It is a very nice gift to our town."