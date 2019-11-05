These results are unofficial, because mailed-in votes have yet to be counted. Tonight's results include those voters who participated in early voting as well as those who went to the polls on Election Day (November 5th). The official results will be announced approximately two weeks from now. See more details in this Friday's Lansing Star.

SUPERVISOR (4 Year Term)

Michael Koplinka-Loehr (DEM, LL1) 1,527 48.58% Edward J. LaVigne (REP, IND)

1,613 51.32%

TOWN COUNCILPERSON (4 YEAR TERM)

(The TWO with the most votes are elected)

Andra Benson (DEM, LL1) 1,703 27.69% Judy Drake (REP, IND)

1,478 24.03% Bronwyn Losey (DEM, LL1) 1,571 25.54% Jeffrey Otto Norman (REP, IND) 1,397 22.71%

TOWN CLERK (4 Year Term)

Debbie Munson (REP, IND) 2,291 99.13%

HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT (4 Year Term)

Charlie C. Purcell (REP, IND) 2,240 99.29%

TOWN JUSTICE (4 Year Term)