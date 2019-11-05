Pin It
Elections 2019These results are unofficial, because mailed-in votes have yet to be counted.  Tonight's results include those voters who participated in early voting as well as those who went to the polls on Election Day (November 5th).  The official results will be announced approximately two weeks from now.  See more details in this Friday's Lansing Star.

SUPERVISOR (4 Year Term)

Michael Koplinka-LoehrMichael Koplinka-Loehr (DEM, LL1)

1,527

48.58%

Check Ed LaVigne   Edward J. LaVigne (REP, IND)

1,613

51.32%

TOWN COUNCILPERSON (4 YEAR TERM)
(The TWO with the most votes are elected)

CheckAndra Benson Andra Benson (DEM, LL1)

1,703

27.69%

Judy Drake Judy Drake (REP, IND)

1,478

 24.03%

CheckBronwyn Losey Bronwyn Losey (DEM, LL1)

1,571

25.54%

Jeffrey Otto Norman  Jeffrey Otto Norman (REP, IND)

1,397

22.71%

TOWN CLERK (4 Year Term)

CheckDebbie Munson Debbie Munson (REP, IND)

2,291

99.13%

HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT (4 Year Term)

CheckCharlie C. Purcell Charlie C. Purcell (REP, IND)

2,240

99.29%

TOWN JUSTICE (4 Year Term)

CheckJohn C. Howell John C. Howell (REP, IND)

2,218

99.02%
Pin It