These results are unofficial, because mailed-in votes have yet to be counted. Tonight's results include those voters who participated in early voting as well as those who went to the polls on Election Day (November 5th). The official results will be announced approximately two weeks from now. See more details in this Friday's Lansing Star.
SUPERVISOR (4 Year Term)
|
Michael Koplinka-Loehr (DEM, LL1)
|
1,527
|
48.58%
|
Edward J. LaVigne (REP, IND)
|
1,613
|
51.32%
TOWN COUNCILPERSON (4 YEAR TERM)
(The TWO with the most votes are elected)
|
Andra Benson (DEM, LL1)
|
1,703
|
27.69%
|
Judy Drake (REP, IND)
|
1,478
|24.03%
|
Bronwyn Losey (DEM, LL1)
|
1,571
|
25.54%
|
Jeffrey Otto Norman (REP, IND)
|
1,397
|
22.71%
TOWN CLERK (4 Year Term)
|
Debbie Munson (REP, IND)
|
2,291
|
99.13%
HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT (4 Year Term)
|
Charlie C. Purcell (REP, IND)
|
2,240
|
99.29%
TOWN JUSTICE (4 Year Term)
|
John C. Howell (REP, IND)
|
2,218
|
99.02%