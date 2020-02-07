v16i6

For the third straight meeting, Tompkins County Legislators were unable to reach a consensus on who should lead the body in 2020. Neither Legislator Mike Lane of Dryden nor Anna Kelles of Ithaca, both Democrats, were able to secure the eight votes necessary to become Chair (Legislator Leslyn McBean- Clairborne was excused).Voting in favor of Legislator Lane were Legislators Shawna Black, Amanda Champion, Deborah Dawson, Henry Granison, Dan Klein, Anne Koreman and Mike Lane. Legislator Kelles received votes from Legislators Rich John, Martha Robertson, Anna Kelles and the three Republicans on the Legislature - Dave McKenna, Glenn Morey, and Mike Sigler.County Attorney Jonathan Wood explained that – as stipulated in the County Charter - County Clerk Maureen Reynolds will appoint – most likely Friday – a Chair. That individual would remain in that capacity unless or until the election of a Chair is added to a future agenda either by a member-filed resolution or a two-thirds vote of the Legislature. The election of a vice chair will be considered as unfinished business at the next scheduled meeting of the Legislature on February 18th.Legislator Mike Sigler (R) of Lansing has been serving as Temporary Chair since the January 7th organizational meeting.