The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office responded at about 2:35pm Tuesday to the area of North Triphammer Road near Horizon Drive in the Village of Lansing for a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, Deputies determined that a Honda Sedan was traveling south on North Triphammer Road and swerved into the northbound lane for an unknown reason. The Honda struck a 2012 Blue Dodge Ram traveling north head on.The driver of the Honda, Lori G. Burns (female - age 64, resident of Cortland County) was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Dodge was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.