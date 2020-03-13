For the past several weeks, TCHD Community Health Nurses have been monitoring individuals who are healthy and asymptomatic in quarantine.

Quarantine means separating a healthy person or group of healthy people who have been exposed to a contagious disease away from others.

Quarantine occurs in a specific designated location (i.e. home) for the purpose of observing and monitoring for the development of symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Basic essential daily living items like food, water, and prescribed medications will be supplied to the person throughout the duration of the quarantine order.

The person must stay quarantined in the specific designated location until the health department releases the individual. The person cannot leave the location to go to work, school, play, or other public places.

Tompkins County Health Department nurses monitor health status for the 14-day period daily by phone asking for temperature once a day and other health questions. If a person in quarantine develops symptoms, the nurse will determine if the person should seek medical attention and will inform the individual of any precautions to protect others.