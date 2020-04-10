It is recommended that you get tested at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd., between the hours of 10am-3pm Monday through Friday. Pre-register online cayugahealth.org/ or call the Cayuga Health Registration Line at 607-319-5708.

Self-quarantine in your home for 14 days from the last date you shopped at the Wegmans Coffee Shop. Refer here for more information about how to self-quarantine.

If you seek testing and the result is negative, continue to self-quarantine and monitor yourself for the full 14 days from the last time you shopped at the Wegmans Coffee Shop. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.

Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

v16i15

Sunday the Tompkins County Health Department said it had received notification that a Wegmans employee who works in the Coffee Shop is a confirmed COVID-19 case. The individual worked multiple shifts at Wegmans during the past two weeks, located at 500 S. Meadow St., Ithaca, NY."Communications like this are meant to reduce further exposure by encouraging individuals who may have come in contact with the infected individual to act in the community's best interest, get tested, and self-quarantine even if they are not exhibiting symptoms," said Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director. "We are working closely with Wegmans management to ensure the safety of all employees and patrons. Grocery stores are essential businesses, and it is important that they are able to continue to serve our community."The Health Department said if you had close contact (within 6ft.) with any employee of the Wegmans Coffee Shop between Monday, March 23 and Saturday, April 4, 2020, please do the following:The Wegmans Coffee Shop is currently closed and thorough disinfection of the area has been completed. Wegmans management is in the process of instituting additional measures for employees including, distributing masks, temperature checks, and screening for other symptoms prior to each shift."We appreciate the steps Wegmans has taken to date and are implementing moving forward to ensure the health and safety of their employees and patrons," Kruppa said.