Washington, DC - Congressman Tom Reed announced Wednesday that $4,638,156 in funding is being released to airports throughout the 23rd NY Congressional district. The funds are being released by the Federal Aviation Administration. The Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport is receiving the second highest amount: $1,775,964. $2,494,192 will go to the Elmira/Corning Regional Airport.
"We care about making sure our airports have fair access to the funds they need to function," Reed said. "Our infrastructure is of vital importance, and it is critical to maintain its capacity. That is why we were proud to fight for this funding and will continue to fight for the needs for our district and our region."
The allocations are as follows:
- Canandaigua Airport: $30,000
- Corning-Painted Post Airport: $30,000
- Chautauqua County/Dunkirk Airport: $30,000
- Elmira/Corning Regional Airport: $2,494,192
- Hornell Municipal Airport: $20,000
- Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport: $1,775,964
- Chautauqua County/Jamestown Airport: $69,000
- Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport: $30,000
- Penn Yan Airport: $69,000
- Finger Lakes Regional Airport : $30,000
- Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field: $30,000
- Dansville Municipal Airport: $30,000
This allocation is part of the Airport Improvement Program.
