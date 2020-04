Canandaigua Airport: $30,000

Corning-Painted Post Airport: $30,000

Chautauqua County/Dunkirk Airport: $30,000

Elmira/Corning Regional Airport: $2,494,192

Hornell Municipal Airport: $20,000

Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport: $1,775,964

Chautauqua County/Jamestown Airport: $69,000

Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport: $30,000

Penn Yan Airport: $69,000

Finger Lakes Regional Airport : $30,000

Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field: $30,000

Dansville Municipal Airport: $30,000

Washington, DC - Congressman Tom Reed announced Wednesday that $4,638,156 in funding is being released to airports throughout the 23rd NY Congressional district. The funds are being released by the Federal Aviation Administration. The Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport is receiving the second highest amount: $1,775,964. $2,494,192 will go to the Elmira/Corning Regional Airport."We care about making sure our airports have fair access to the funds they need to function," Reed said. "Our infrastructure is of vital importance, and it is critical to maintain its capacity. That is why we were proud to fight for this funding and will continue to fight for the needs for our district and our region."The allocations are as follows:This allocation is part of the Airport Improvement Program