This electrical pedestal, used to hook up campers during the park camping season, was vandalized this week. Photos courtesy of the Tompkins County Sheriff's Department and Pat Tyrrell

v16i18

The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office posted Wednesday that they are seeking assistance from community members who have any information regarding the damage to a memorial bench at Meyers park, probably earlier this week. The bench was a memorial to Roy H. Cochran, Sr.. An electric pedistal was also damaged in the campground section of the park."It was a very sad day yesterday for all of us at Lansing Parks & Rec. Roy meant a lot to all of us as well as so many people in this community," says Lansing Park and Recreation Supervisor Pat Tyrrell. "This act of vandalism was tremendously disgraceful."Cochran was a Lansing native, who lived in the Town most of his life. He passed away in 2016 at age 73. His obituary stated that Myers Park was 'his favorite hangout', and his memorial celebration was held at the park.After a number of incidents at the Lansing Highway Department and Myers Park, the Town Board voted unanimously last November to move the money into the Town's Technology budget line so that Tyrrell can purchase the equipment and get it installed. The cameras had been on a list of projects the Town had been considering, but Tyrrell said that the burglary Tuesday underscored the importance of moving the security cameras to the top of the list. The Board agreed, and authorized up to $30,000 for for 18 cameras for the two locations, plus wifi upgrades in the park that are necessary for the cameras to cover the required areas.Incidents that spurred the vote included a break-in at the park workshop during which tools were stolen. In earlier incidents the shop, the park admission shack, and the shack at the end of the park marina boat launch were burglarized and vandalized, and some money was stolen. There have also been incidents at the Lansing Highway Department building.Tyrrell proposed installing 11 cameras in the park, and 7 at the Highway Department. He said that some of the money would go toward improving wifi in spots around Myers Park so the cameras will be able to reliably send video to be stored on a hard drive in a central location in the park. If necessary the system has room for expansion with more cameras. Once the system is installed, Tyrrell will also be able to view the camera output on his phone to potentially speed law enforcement response to incidents in the park. But he says the pandemic has delayed work on the security system, so it has not yet been installed."I hope we will have our camera system up soon, it has unfortunately been delayed due to Covid-19," Tyrrell said yesterday. "We all want to have this criminal brought to justice."Deputies are asking that people with helpful information call the non-emergency line to dispatch at 607-272-2444 or the tip line at 607-266-5420.