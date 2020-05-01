Cargill Deicing Technology donated $40,000 to the Lansing Food Pantry, anticipating more need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lansing road salt mine also donated $70,000 to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.
"A big THANK YOU to (Mine Manager) Shawn Wilczynski and Cargill for the generous donation to address food insecurities in Lansing," said Lansing Supervisor Ed LaVigne. Working with Toni Adams from the Lansing Food Pantry and Cargill Headquarters, $40,000 was donated to the Lansing Food. Pantry. A total of $110,000!"
The Lansing Food Pantry has regular hours for Lansing residents on the 4th Monday of every month. Because the Foodbank of the Southern Tier has suspended Mobile Truck pantries due to the pandemic, however, the Lansing Food Pantry will also be open on the 2nd Monday of the month from 10-noon as a Drive Thru Only until further notice, with no residence restrictions. The Lansing Food Pantry is located in the Lansing Community Recreayion Center (The RINK / The FIELD).
Foodbank of the Southern Tier has a food finder link that lists programs across Tompkins County and the Southern Tier.
v16i18