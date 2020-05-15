Friday, May 8, 7:00AM – 3:15PM

Saturday, May 9, 7:00AM – 3:15PM

Monday, May 11, 10:30AM – 7:00PM

It is recommended that you get tested at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd., between the hours of 10am-3pm Monday through Friday. Pre-register online cayugahealth.org/ or call the Cayuga Health Registration Line at 607-319-5708.

Self-quarantine in your home for 14 days from the last date you shopped at GreenStar. Refer here for more information about how to self-quarantine.

If you seek testing and the result is negative, continue to self-quarantine and monitor yourself for the full 14 days from the last time you shopped at GreenStar. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.

Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

On Wednesday the Tompkins County Health Department announced it received notification that a GreenStar employee tested positive for COVID-19. The individual worked multiple shifts at the GreenStar location at 770 Cascadilla St. last weekend.Potential exposures may have occurred during two shifts at GreenStar:If you shopped at GreenStar during the dates and times above, please do the following:"As we approach the reopening phases, individuals who are sick must seek testing and stay home. We are encouraging people to be cautious and continue to consider density, distance, face coverings, and hand washing to continue to stop the spread of COVID-19," said Public Health Director Frank Kruppa. "We appreciate the steps GreenStar has taken to date and are implementing moving forward to ensure the health and safety of their employees and patrons. GreenStar employees are encouraged to follow instructions provided by their employer due to the nature of their being essential."