v16i23

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued an Executive Order extending the deadline for school districts to receive absentee ballots returned by mail to June 16, 2020. The date for receiving ballots had previously been June 9th.Ballot must be received in the mail by 5pm on the 16th to be counted. Ballots postmarked on or earlier than the 16th, but not received by 5pm on June 16th will not be counted.ALSO, the last date to hand deliver in the Lansing District drop box is Tuesday June 9, 5pm. Any ballots dropped after 5pm on June 9, 2020 will NOT be counted.Please call District Clerk, Debbie Todd with any questions 533-3020 x4000Ballots may be delivered by hand to the District Office at 400 Lake Street until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9. Ballots may continue to be mailed and will be received by mail until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16.The 'closing of the polls' will occur at 5:00 p.m. on June 16, at which time, election inspectors will begin counting the ballots. Ballots that are postmarked on or prior to June 16 but not received by 5:00 p.m. on June 16 cannot be counted.