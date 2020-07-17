For the first time people were allowed to come in person to the Lansing Town courtroom for the Town Board meeting Wednesday. Very few did come, but the Town is allowing up to 50% capacity of the town courtroom to attend. Town meetings continue to be live streamed on the Town's YouTube channel, however, and are available there to view after meetings occur. Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne said that other activities are cautiously opening as well. One of those is the Lansing Parks & Recreation Department's baseball camps.
"They have an interesting system where, you drive in between the Community Center and the Library," LaVigne said. "You stop here at the front, still in your car, and that's where either Owen or Jenna reach you right before your camp. They'll take tyour name and then they'll circle around. And then all the applicants that want to be in camp have a name tag with a barcode on it. The head instructor has a thermometer. Everyone stays in the car and they test them right there."
Recreation Supervisor Owen Davis said that no children have been turned away so far. He said that the testing is done every day. In addition to taking campers' temperatures they are asked whether they have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, been out of state, and so on.
The parks and playgrounds have also reopened, and swimming at the Myers Park Beach is open between 10:30AM and 8:00PM.
Trial Court has also reopened in Lansing. LaVigne noted that a few sessions have already been held. Among other precautions, the Town Constable is screened each time court is in session. Davis said that the courtroom is sanitized three times a week.
"So we're slowly integrating back in and if we need to take a step back, we can. And if we can take a few steps forward, we will," LaVigne said.
v16i29