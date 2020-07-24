Refrain from traveling to states listed in the New York Travel Advisory.

Keep 6 feet distance between yourself and others when in public.

Wear a mask at all times in public spaces, especially when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. Masks and face coverings must be worn by everyone over age two at all times in public places when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. Fines are enforceable for individuals who are in violation of these regulations. Businesses must deny entry to anyone who is not wearing a face covering.

Non-essential gatherings are limited to 50 people for our region, but must comply with distancing and face covering guidance.

Wash hands well and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid close and continued contact with other people not in your household.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

v16i30

The Tompkins County Health Department has identified a positive COVID-19 case in a local skilled nursing facility (SNF). In the event of a positive case in a SNF, the New York State Department of Health assumes responsibility of the contact investigation in conjunction with the local health department. The positive individual is asymptomatic, was identified through routine screening procedures, and is in isolation at the facility and all close contacts have been identified and are in quarantine.The SNF has notified all staff, residents, and family members of all residents that a positive case was identified. The Tompkins County Health Department is working closely with the facility to ensure all safety protocols are being followed."The facility has implemented and acted on protocols designed to ensure the health and safety of their residents and staff. They were able to quickly identify this positive case and place the individual in isolation, reducing the potential for further exposures to the disease. Older individuals and individuals with pre-existing conditions are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, and it is critical that all nursing facilities continue routine screening and testing to identify any future cases and stop the spread," stated Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Public Health Director.Individuals presenting symptoms or exposed to a known positive case should seek testing.Cayuga Health Sampling SiteHours: Mon–Fri, 8:30AM–4:00PMTo pre-register, call Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708, or cayugahealth.org.Everyone can continue to take these steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community: