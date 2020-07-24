Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Indiana

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Brik Bar in Astoria

MIA in Astoria

Maspeth Pizza in Maspeth

Secrets Gentlemen's Club in Deer Park on Long Island

v16i30

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday that 10 additional states meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those states, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added states are Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average."As infection rates increase in 41 other states, our numbers continue to steadily decline, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers and our incremental, data-driven opening. Yesterday, we had our lowest death toll since the pandemic began - and with no fatalities in New York City. While today's numbers are encouraging, we must remain vigilant," Cuomo said. "We are adding 10 states to the travel advisory - individuals coming from Alaska, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington must quarantine for 14 days. The restaurants and bars that encourage young people to congregate threaten to bring us back to the hell we experienced three months ago - yesterday, the State Liquor Authority suspended the liquor licenses of four bars and restaurants. This is a dangerous situation, and the bad operators will make it worse for themselves and everyone, so be smart, wear a mask, stay New York Tough."The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is below:Minnesota has been removed from the original list.The State Liquor authority suspended the liquor license of four bars and restaurants - three in Queens and one in Suffolk County. The list of establishments whose licenses were suspended is below:Since the onset of COVID, SLA has brought 410 charges against establishments for violating the Executive Orders and suspended 27 licenses for violations.