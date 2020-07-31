Patient Hospitalization - 586 (-33)

Patients Newly Admitted - 83

Hospital Counties - 29

Number ICU - 142 (-12)

Number ICU with Intubation - 72 (-4)

Total Discharges - 72,973 (+73)

Deaths - 13

Total Deaths - 25,145

v16i31

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers Thursday on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."New York State continues to closely monitor the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the nation, and as that situation worsens, we're taking every action we can here at home to slow the spread and save lives," Governor Cuomo said. "While yesterday's numbers show New York is continuing on the right trajectory, we cannot get complacent. With much of the rest of the country surging, we are still vulnerable and have to continue to wear masks, socially distance and be New York Tough. We will get through this, together."Yesterday's data is summarized briefly below:Of the 73,546 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 777, or 1.06 percent, were positive.