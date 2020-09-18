Simon Moll (left) and Randy Smith

v16i37

Unofficial results from Tuesday's election in the Village of Lansing saw Randy Smith and Simon Moll elected to the Board of Trustees. The unofficial vote results (official results are posted after absentee ballots are counted) showed Moll with 54.39% (62) of the votes, and Smith with 44.74% (51). There was one write-in. 71 ballots were cast. Voters cast one vote for each of the two available Trustee positions.In May of 2019 Smith was appointed to fill the remaining half of Gerry Monaghan's term after Monaghan retired from the Board of Trustees. At that point Mayor Donald hartill said Smith's experience and interest in business would be important because of the Village's large business area that includes the Shops at Ithaca Mall. He has a particular interest in preventing uncontrolled sprawl in the Village, and is currently serving on the Village's Climate Smart Task force.With this win Smith will begin serving his first full term.Moll has lived in the Village of Lansing for the past 15 years. Originally from Australia he was a student renter in the Village before he and his wife Monica bought their home in the Dart Drive area of the Village. They have two young children. The Molls operate their own property management company in Collegetown, and both have been active participants in Village government. Between the two of them they serve on the Village's Board of Zoning appeals (ZBA), Planning Board, Deer Management Program, Parks and Greenway Committee, and Climate Smart Task force.The Village election normally takes place in April, but was postponed for five months because of the coronavirus pandemic. John O'Neill had intended to retire from the Trustees at that time, after serving seven terms, but his tenure was extended until the election could be held.