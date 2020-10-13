v16i41

(Ithaca, NY – October 12, 2020) – The Tompkins County Health Department received notification of a confirmed COVID-19 death, the first of a Tompkins County resident. The individual was admitted to Cayuga Medical Center on October 6th, and passed away from complications related to the disease on October 12th. The individual was an elderly hospitalized patient. To maintain medical privacy, the Health Department will not be releasing additional information at this time.“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family affected by this loss. This passing is a difficult reminder that COVID-19 is still having serious impacts on our community,” stated Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Public Health Director. “I urge everyone to pay careful attention to what we can all do to stop the spread. While our ability to manage the disease in Tompkins County has increased, we’re tragically reminded that COVID-19 disproportionately impacts older adults, those who are immune-compromised and those with underlying health conditions.”“My heart breaks for this loss, losing a loved one and member of our community is never easy, and this terrible pandemic makes grieving all the more difficult. On behalf of the entire County Legislature, we grieve for the family and hold them close in our thoughts. We’ve come together as a community over the past eight months to do everything we can to fight this disease, it is my hope that we will all join together in continuing do all that we can to protect one another,” stated Leslyn McBean-Clairborne, Chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature.