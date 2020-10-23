Route 31 inbound: 10:27am-10:58am to Seneca St.

Route 43 outbound: 12:00pm-12:36 to Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3)/Dryden

It is recommended that you get tested for COVID-19. Testing is available:

Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd. Register for an appointment online at cayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708. Regular hours for the Sampling Site and Call Center are Monday-Friday 8:30AM-4:00PM.

If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155; do not go to an arrival or surveillance testing site.

All other students and community members should seek testing at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site.

If you need transportation assistance to the Cayuga Health Sampling Site, call 2-1-1 after you have registered and made a testing appointment. 2-1-1 is available 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. to help with transportation options to the Sampling Site.

Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath for 14 days from your ride on October 15. For a full list of symptoms, go to the TCHD website.

If you seek testing and the result is negative, continue to monitor your health for 14 days from your ride on October 15. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.

Requiring riders and front-line employees to wear face coverings per New York State executive orders.

Promoting social distancing by limiting the number of passengers per bus to 25.

Encouraging good hygiene with the installation of hand sanitizers on all buses.

Adhering to a strict and daily regimen of bus disinfection of the entire fleet.

Requiring all employees to self-monitor and report any symptoms, as well as to undergo a temperature check, before they are allowed to start work either in the office or out in public.

Installing driver shields to create a physical barrier between the bus operator and riders.

Communicating to riders and employees the importance of hand washing, social distancing and staying home if they have symptoms of illness.

The Tompkins County Health Department received notification that an individual tested positive for COVID-19 who rode on a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transportation (TCAT) bus on Thursday, October 15, 2020.Potential exposures may have occurred on Thursday, October 15, 2020 during the following times on Routes 31 and 43:Passengers on bus Routes 31 and 43 on October 15 during the times listed above, please do the following:"Following our contact investigation, the potential public exposures identified were while the individual was riding the bus. Out of an abundance of caution, it is important that anyone who was a passenger during these time on routes 31 and 43 get tested and monitor themselves for symptoms. Everyone must continue to be cautious and consider density, keep distance, wear face coverings, and wash hands well and often to stop the spread of COVID-19," stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director."We will remain vigilant with all of our efforts to protect our riders and employees for however long this pandemic persists," said TCAT General Manager Scot Vanderpool. "We will get through this so long as we all continue to cover our noses and mouths, practice social distancing and good hygiene, and follow all the other guidelines from health and safety experts."TCAT continues to use COVID-19 safety protocols, based on New York State mandates and best practices as advised by public health and industry experts.