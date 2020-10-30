v16i43

Lansing High School and have temporarily reverted to online instruction-only after an individual at the high school tested positive for COVID-19. The middle school has also temporarily suspended in-person classroom learning for the 8th grade due to a possible possible positive case. Lansing Central School District Business Administrator Kate Heath told school board members Monday that there are not enough teachers to keep high school classrooms open, given the people involved."We have gone to a hundred percent remote instruction at the high school due to a positive COVID case. The level of quarantining required made in-person instruction impossible with staff coverage. So right now we'll be fully remote until November 2nd at the high school," she said.Heath said there is no confirmed positive test result in the case of the middle school, but because of a possible case discovered Monday classrooms are being closed."At the middle school, we did have the eighth grade go into fully remote instruction that started today and they will be fully remote through November 9th," she said. "This was done in an abundance of caution. We do not have a positive confirmed case, but there is a possible case. And again, out of an abundance of caution, we decided to keep all of the eighth graders home along with all the staff."Heath praised Lansing's school community for responsibly following health protocols, and teachers in particular for being flexible enough to switch to online learning quickly."The good news is that our protocols appear to be working. We're continuing to wear masks, we're implementing social distancing and we're exercising proper hygiene and all our protocols, as far as contact tracing, have been effective and really helpful for the Health Department. So we are continuing to do all of those things. Our staff have done a tremendous job switching to fully remote learning on the, on a dime, honestly. So we're really thankful and proud of that effort as well," she said.