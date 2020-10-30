v16i43

The Tompkins County Department of Recycling and Materials Management would like to remind residents that their recycling bins will be rejected if they include wrong materials starting November 2nd.Making sure that your recycling gets collected is easy, and information about what is accepted in your curbside bin can be found at RecycleTompkins.org and in the Curbside Recycling Guidelines for Tompkins County brochure. Some of the most common mistakes residents make include putting plastic bags and film, Styrofoam, and electronics in the recycling bin. Any plastic items must include a number 1, 2, or 5 recycling symbol to be accepted.In the event that a bin receives a Rejection sticker, residents can make corrections and then either try again on their next collection day, or bring their recycling directly to the Recycling and Solid Waste Center at 160 Commercial Ave in Ithaca. "We'd like to thank residents for doing their part to be informed about recycling and taking steps to make sure their bins can be collected," said Seth Dennis, Waste Reduction and Recycling Specialist. "Together we can make sure recycling continues to be a success in our community."Information about what items are accepted for recycling can be found at RecycleTompkins.org, and in the 2019-2020 Curbside Recycling Guidelines brochure, available at all municipal offices, the Department of Recycling and Materials Management office, the Recycling and Solid Waste Center, and at the customer service desk of most grocery stores in Tompkins County. RecycleTompkins.org also features a useful 'What Do I Do With?' tool, which allows residents to search for information about how to recycle or dispose of any item.