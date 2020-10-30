The Town of Lansing Planning Board declared itself the lead agency Monday for a State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) evaluation of a proposed Dollar General store -- the second in Lansing -- on Auburn Road approximately across the street from the North Lansing Fire Station. The resolution, a routine step for projects requiring environmental review, was passed with little discussion after a letter from nearby resident Ben Finio was read into the record, opposing the planned store.
Developer Franklin Land Associates, LLC submitted proposed site plan documents (opposition letters and petition are included in this document) before the meeting, showing details of the 9,100 square foot retail building. including proposed parking in front and on the south side of the store, an erosion control plan, and other project details.
Planning Board member Dean Shea noted that proposed signage exceeds the Town's size limit. He recommended the developer confer with the Town Planning Department to make sure it complies with the Town's sign law.
Finio restated some of his objections to the store in his letter, while acknowledging that current zoning appears to allow the project. He was especially adamant about the threat to the locally owned Lansing Market.
"These stores can create food deserts as they drive smaller local grocery stores like Lansing market out of business, creating zones, where it is difficult for residents to access fresh produce," Finio wrote. he went on to say, "We don't need another one. Halfway between Moravian Lansing. I would rather be a town with Dollar General and one local grocery store than two Dollar Generals and zero local grocery stores. This would force most Lansing residents to make the trip all the way down to Tops, Target, or BJ's if they want fresh produce."
More than 20 additional letters from local residents had already been entered into the record, including one from Lansing Food Pantry Director Toni Adams, who talked about contributions Lansing Market has made to the food pantry, highlighting the importance of such contributions during the ongoing pandemic. She said that a threat to Lansing Market would also add to the problem of food insecurity. A petition opposing the store with 182 signatures was also submitted, as well as county statistics on vehicle crashes that listed four locations along Auburn Road (State Route 34) among the top ten raod segments in Lansing with the highest crash rates.
Declaring itself as the lead agency for the SEQR was the only official business regarding the proposed project. The vote was unanimous to do so.
