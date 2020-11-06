Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced new guidelines last Saturday allowing out-of-state travelers to New York to 'test out' of the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Travelers from states that are contiguous with New York will continue to be exempt from the travel advisory; however, covered travelers must continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form. Essential workers will continue to be exempt as well. The new protocol is effective Wednesday, November 4."We continue to adjust and adapt as we learn more about COVID-19 and receive guidance from New York State. We are fortunate to have testing available in our County. However, I want to be clear that this new testing policy does not apply to those in mandatory quarantine due to close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals must follow instructions from the Health Department and are monitored for the full 14 days," said Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa "We all need to continue taking the same precautions: wear masks, wash hands, and maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others. With the holidays coming up, I also remind everyone to avoid non-essential travel. The best gift to your family this holiday season is to avoid spreading COVID-19, so please consider staying home."The travel guidelines require all New Yorkers, as well as those visiting from out of state, to take personal responsibility for compliance in the best interest of public health and safety. For Tompkins County residents, the cost of testing is covered. However, out of County residents will need to pay for testing following travel, because it is not medically necessary. For any traveler to New York State from out of state, exempting the contiguous states, the new guidelines for travelers to test-out of the mandatory 14-day quarantine are below:

For travelers who were in a non-contiguous state for more than 24 hours:

Travelers must have obtained a diagnostic test within 3 days of departure from that state.

The traveler must, upon arrival in New York, quarantine for 3 days.

On day 4 of their quarantine, the traveler must obtain another diagnostic COVID test. If the results of both tests are negative, the traveler may exit quarantine upon receipt of the second negative diagnostic test result.

Travelers must fill out the Traveler Health Form prior to or upon arrival in New York.

The testing policy described here only applies to travelers.

For travelers who were in a non-contiguous state for less than 24 hours:

The traveler does not need a diagnostic test prior to their departure from the other state, and does not need to quarantine upon arrival in New York State.

However, the traveler must fill out the Traveler Health Form upon entry into New York State and seek a COVID diagnostic test 4 days after their arrival in New York.

If you are an essential worker, exceptions to the travel advisory are permitted:

For short-term (less than 12 hours) and medium-term (less than 36 hours) travel to New York State, essential workers must monitor temperature and signs of symptoms, wear a face covering, and maintain social distance. Avoid extended periods in public and large congregate settings.

For long-term travel to New York State (greater than 36 hours and requiring overnight stay), essential workers are required to follow all precautions and seek diagnostic testing for COVID-19 on day 4 after arriving in New York.

The updated guidance from November 3 can be found on the NYS DOH website.

Local health departments will validate tests, if necessary, and if a test comes back positive, will issue isolation orders and initiate contact tracing. The local health department must make contact with the state the traveler came from, to ensure contact tracing proceeds there as well. All travelers must continue to fill out the traveler information form upon arrival into New York State to contribute to New York State's robust contact tracing program.