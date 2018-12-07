|Cornell's Big Red Women's Hockey team defeated the St. Lawrence Saints on 11/30 . Cornell won again, when they beat the Clarkson Golden Knights 3-1. The wins elevated Cornell to 8-1-4 and to 6-1-1 in ECAC Hockey play.
Huge wins for Cornell, and many fans at Lynah Rink came to cheer them on!
Next up, Big Red will challenge Penn State at University Park, PA on January 8th.
