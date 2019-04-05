The Lansing Varsity Track & Field team opened their outdoor competition season this week, with our boys and girls teams both gaining wins over Southern Cayuga and Whitney Point in a 6 team dual meet on Wednesday, April 3rd.
The six team format had Lansing competing for points with SC and WP, and Trumansburg competing against Union Springs and Groton. Trumansburg also led the way in their meet, and will prove to be a strong rival to our Bobcats. There were over 550 event entries in total.
Highlights from the meet include:
- Catalina Zaloj, Ellie Howell, and Hana Thibault taking the top three spots in the Girls 100M Hurdles, with George Taylor and Ethan Burt taking the top two spots in the Boys 110M Hurdles.
- Catie Eisenhut, Kinsley Jacobs, and Eden Jackson taking 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in the Girls 1500M Run, with Sam Bell taking 3rd in the Boys 1600M Run.
- Teresa Garcia grabbing 2nd in the Girls 400M Dash, and Connor Watts finishing 3rd in the Boys event.
- Zaloj and Thibault going 1-2 in the Girls 400M Hurdles, and Taylor taking first in the Boys contest.
- Another win for Eisenhut in the Girls 800M Run, with Mackenzie Stark gaining a 3rd place finish.
- Watts picking up a 3rd place finish in the Boys 200M Dash.
- Emmaline Jackson with the 1st place time in the Girls 3000M Run, and Jack Thomas finishing 1st with Zachary Wang coming across in 3rd in the Boys 3200M.
- Jasmine Van De Mark taking 2nd in the Girls Discus, and Colton Stauffeneker with a 3rd place finish in the Boys match.
- Gwen Gisler with a 1st place finish and Kiara Tornusciolo in 3rd in the Girls Long Jump.
- Howell and Garcia going 1-2 in the Girls Triple Jump, with Taylor winning the Boys Triple.
- The High Jump contest would have Zaloj winning the Girls event, and Burt gaining 2nd for the Boys.
- Gisler took the top spot and Tornusciolo finished 3rd in the Girls Pole Vault event, with Burt winning the Boys contest.
- The Bobcats also had strong showings in all of the relay events.
Of special note was a show of good sportsmanship by Asa Bartholomew in the Boys 200M Dash. A competitor fell in front of him, and Asa broke his stride to ensure that this athlete was able to get back on his feet and finish the run – something we don't always see in sports these days.
Coach Lovenheim had these words after the meet: "The conditions made for a challenging first meet, but it was a great opportunity for this group of athletes to see competition for the first time this season."
Lansing's next scheduled meet, also Senior Night, is at home on Monday, April 8th.
