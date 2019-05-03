The Lansing Varsity Track & Field team has had a busy week, competing at the Waite-Molnar Invitational in Elmira on Saturday, April 27th, a dual meet against Union Springs and Marathon in Union Springs on Monday, April 29th, and then hosting the Lansing Bobcats Field Festival on Wednesday, May 1st.
"Obviously the weather was less than ideal, but athletes worked together very well to keep their heads in a good space and to tackle each event with tenacity," said Coach Becca Lovenheim. "Catie Eisenhut was a triple winner, victorious in the 1500 and 800 as well as anchoring the winning 4x800 and running third leg of the runner-up 4x400. Despite the weather, we had several personal records, including by all three of our male shot put throwers."
In recognition of her performance on the track, Eisenhut has named ESPN Ithaca's Fueling Excellence Athlete of the Week.
Click here for the event results.
On Monday, both Bobcat teams were victorious, with the Girls winning over Marathon 106-25 and 87-52 over Union Springs. The Boys beat Marathon by a score of 118-16 and topped Union Springs 107-33.
"George Taylor ran to a new lifetime best in the 110 hurdles as he won and earned a class meet qualifying mark," Lovenheim said. "All three 4x400 teams ran their season best times, with the boys battling it out all the way until the end. The throws crew once again saw many personal bests. Gwen Gisler vaulted to the state superstandard in pole vault, ensuring her entry into the state meet and continuing her undefeated streak. Also remaining undefeated: Cat Zaloj in the high jump and Catie Eisenhut in both the 1500 and 800."
Click here for the meet results.
Wednesday’s Bobcat Field Festival saw several new meet records for our athletes:
- Ellie Howell in the Girls Triple Jump
- Cat Zaloj in the Girls High Jump
- George Taylor and Dakota Edwards in the Boys Triple Jump Relay
- Gwen Gisler in the Girls Long Jump
- Gisler and Zaloj in the Girls Long Jump Relay (also a new school record!)
Lansing’s next scheduled meet is the Golden Bear Invitational in Vestal on Friday, May 3rd.
v15i17