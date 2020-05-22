Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Saturday that horse racing tracks across the state and Watkins Glen International Racetrack will be allowed to open without fans as of June 1st. He said the state would issue guidance on how they can open safely reopen this week.
There are four Thoroughbred tracks and seven Standardbred (harness) horse racing tracks in the state, including Saratoga Race Course, Belmont Park Racetrack, Vernon Downs Casino & Racing, Monticello Raceway, Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack, Batavia Downs Gaming, and Buffalo Raceway, among others. Both kinds of track feature pari-mutuel and off-track wagering.
Last Friday Watkins Glen International announced schedule updates for three of its 2020 event weekends.
The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, originally scheduled for June 25-28, 2020 will be rescheduled for the weekend of October 1-4, 2020. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Michelin Pilot Challenge, Porsche GT3 Cup and Lamborghini Super Trofeo events will run on the new weekend.
The SCCA Majors Super Tour, scheduled for June 19-21, 2020 and the Finger Lakes Wine Festival, scheduled for July 10-12, 2020, have been postponed until 2021. The rescheduled date for the Festival will be July 9-11, 2021. The SCCA Majors Super Tour event date will be announced in the coming weeks.
