- By Louise Bement
Martin Murphy's daughters, Nancy, Mary, and Sally, earned money to build a frame house near the log cabin, but Martin said he had lived for years in the log cabin and it was good enough for him. So he stayed the rest of his life there, while his family moved into the new home. Martin Murphy and his sons, Jim, Ed, and John dug out a road in Ludlowville using pick, shovel, and wheelbarrow. They took contract for $500. Before that Tile Yard Hill, Cemetery Hill, and Dug Road were the only roads in Ludlowville.