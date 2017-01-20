- History
- Created: Friday, January 20, 2017 Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016
- | Friday, January 20, 2017 |
- By Louise Bement
Albert Slocum owned the old Strong farm three miles up Salmon Creek Road in Ludlowville. At the auction following his death (1896), several men stood on top of a big cistern to see better. The top broke and the men had to be pulled from the icy water. Slocum's wife was Rozanna Townley who died in 1892. Originally from Newark, the Townley family came to Lansing in 1788 from the Wyoming Valley in Pennsylvania. When a company of French immigrants offered high prices in gold for all the valley land, the brothers sold out and came to Lansing. The land that they sold in Pennsylvania was planned to become an Asylum for Marie Antoinette, and her son, the Dauphin. But they were killed by the French Revolutionaries and never arrived here.