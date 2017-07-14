Lansing Central School District Superintendent Chris Pettograsso received a #CaringAdult nomination this week. The Tompkins County Youth Services Department (TCYSD) posted the nomination on their Facebook Page Tuesday, honoring Pettograsso for being available to and serving children.
"Chris works very hard to create a caring community for all students," the post reads. "She personally reaches out to young people with a wide array of needs. She genuinely cares in a very personal way, and will always do what's best for a child. I am struck by how genuine she is and most of her good deeds are done quietly. She never showboats".
Pettograsso is a graduate of Ithaca College, and earned her reading certification at Elmira College. Later she got her administrative degree from SUNY at Cortland. She was attracted to the Lansing position because of it's good reputation, especially in reading and math.
Pettograsso taught elementary school reading at Watkins Glen until 2005 ago when she became an administrator. She spent some time as Interim Middle School Principal, and is now administrator of Professional Development and Curriculum. Before joining Watkins Glen she taught for a year in Voorheesville, NY, near Albany, and substituted in the Ithaca district. She was appointed Acting Superintendent of Schools after Steve Grimm resigned, and then was hired for the permanent Superintendent job in 2013.
"It is such an honor to be recognized as a caring adult in our community," she says. "The very best thing we can do for our youth is to create a safe and welcoming environment which we can all thrive in. How fortunate we are to live in a community that recognizes and honors the importance of love and kindness in education."
#CaringAdult nominations are part of TCYSD's 40th anniversary celebration. It was prompted by a 2015 Harvard University Center on Developing Child survey that showed that every child that does well in life has had at least one 'stable and committed relationship with an adult'. TCYSD is accepting nominations through August 31st.
