In preparing last week's article on road and drainage improvements to Ludlowville I spent part of an afternoon walking around the historic hamlet.  With all its hills, it was a pretty good workout, but I was surprised at how short the distances were and how easy it was to walk around.  Of course, I have been exercising for the past two years, so perhaps I'd have felt differently before that.  I took a lot of pictures, many that were not for the article.  Since I have always somewhat idealized the beautiful hamlet, I thought I would end this year with some visions of Ludlowville.

Salmon CreekSalmon Creek looking toward Ludlowville Falls

Dug RoadWatching a fisherman from Dug Road Bridge

Dug RoadThere used to be mills on Dug Road

Dug Road BridgeDug Road Bridge

FishingFishing in Salmon Creek on a cool day

Ludlowville RoadSchool's out

B and BFederal House B&B

ChurchesOld churches, now houses

Ludlowville FallsLudlowville Falls

Ludlowville ParkLudlowville Park

HedgeJust a hedge I liked

Rooftops

Salmon CreekA view of Salmon Creek

Ludlowville Cemetary

Ludlowville Cemetary

The Brick BlockThe Brick Block

Creek

Ludlowville Union SchoolLudlowville Union School

Salmon Creek RoadSalmon Creek Road

Red BridgeRed Bridge

