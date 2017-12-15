Salmon Creek looking toward Ludlowville Falls



Watching a fisherman from Dug Road Bridge



There used to be mills on Dug Road



Dug Road Bridge



Fishing in Salmon Creek on a cool day



School's out



Federal House B&B











Old churches, now houses



Ludlowville Falls



Ludlowville Park



Just a hedge I liked







A view of Salmon Creek











The Brick Block







Ludlowville Union School



Salmon Creek Road



Red Bridge





v13i48

In preparing last week's article on road and drainage improvements to Ludlowville I spent part of an afternoon walking around the historic hamlet. With all its hills, it was a pretty good workout, but I was surprised at how short the distances were and how easy it was to walk around. Of course, I have been exercising for the past two years, so perhaps I'd have felt differently before that. I took a lot of pictures, many that were not for the article. Since I have always somewhat idealized the beautiful hamlet, I thought I would end this year with some visions of Ludlowville.