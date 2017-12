v13i48

By Doug ScottGreetings, my name is Ramsey! The first thing you should know about me is that I'm a sweet ball of love. The second thing you should know is that I love head scratches, so I'll be expecting them when we meet. I'm pretty sure you're going to fall in love with me on account of how awesome/handsome I am! I'm not a fan of other cats because I think I'd do very well as the king of the house! If I seem right for your home, please come visit me at the Annex at the Shops at Ithaca Mall, today!Visit the SPCA Web Page