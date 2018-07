0 0 0 s2smodern

v14i25

By Chloe WinterThe name's Pop - Judy Pop - and I am a pretty cool bunny. I am a young lady that has lived with children before, and I was brought in to the SPCA when my family moved away. I am pretty curious about things, and I love to kick around my pink ball! Come and ask to say hi to me if you think we would be a good fit!Visit the SPCA Web Page