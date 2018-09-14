|
Last weekend's carnival came with a parade featuring local groups, businesses, fire departments and candidates and political parties. The parade started at 6pm at Woodsedge Road, marching up Ridge Road to end at the carnival at Lansing Central Fire Station.
v14i35