Existing Cargill mine shafts are reaching the limit of their ability to deliver air flow, and add about a half hour to miners' commute. A $2 million grant will help pay for a new ventilation and access shaft equipped with a heavy duty elevator, a changing room, electrical upgrades, and a small maintenance shop.

Albany - Governor Cuomo announced the winners of Round 6 of the Regional Economic Development Council program December 8th. 14 Tompkins County projects were funded, including Cargill, Inc., Tompkins County Solid Waste, Kitchen Theatre Company, Cornell University, Ithaca Shakespeare Company, Inc., Hanger Theatre, the Sciencenter, the History Center, WSKG Public Radio, the Town of Ulysses, the Town of Ithaca, and Tompkins County itself.Over $700 million in funding was awarded across all of New York State. The Southern Tier Regional Council encompasses Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins Counties. $60.4 million was awarded to 63 projects in the region, including the 12 in Tompkins County.$2 million dollars was awarded to Cargill, Inc. for a new 2,500 foot deep ventilation and access shaft mine shaft planned for a 57 acre property near the intersection of Ridge and Sweazey Roads. In October a sales tax abatement of $640,000 was granted to the project by the Tompkins County Industrial Development Agency (IDA).The Hangar Theatre 2017 Marketing Campaign was awarded $159,100 for a 2017 holiday show. Ithaca Shakespeare Company Inc. receives 38,500 to hire an Executive Director. The Kitchen Theatre Company will receive $41,5000 to hire a Director of Development.Cornell university was granted $250,000 for 'member incubators' in the Southern Tier Startup Alliance, to deliver mentoring and services to business startups. $28,500 was granted to The History Center in Tompkins County to develop a heritage education center. Tompkins County is considering purchasing a building on the Ithaca Commons to house the center.The Sciencenter Discovery Musuem will use $150,000 in grant funds to replace and renovate almost all of its exhibitions.Tompkins County was awarded $355,000 to establish a centralized transfer station to accept food scraps at the Recycling and Solid Waste Center. The Town of Ulysses will use its $57,205 grant to purchase a 32 acre parcel to preserve a mature forest area, wetlands, and a stream.$65,500 was awarded to WSKG Public Media to fund its Brew Beats Concert Series. $62,406 went to the Town of Ithaca to implement recommendations Cayuga Lake Watershed Restoration and Protection Plan.Since the beginning of the program in 2011, Tompkins County projects have been awarded over $33.8 million in funding for a variety of public and private sector projects. TCAD President Michael Stamm sits on the Southern Tier Economic Development Council and its Executive Committee. TCAD provides technical assistance and serves as an advocate for applicants from Tompkins County.Of all ten regions, the Southern Tier council received the smallest amount. The regional council process was established by Cuomo and other state lawmakers in 2011. Part of the process is an annual awards show at which Cuomo announces the winners.