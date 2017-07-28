This map shows the Lansing Cottage Community project to the left (with phase one outlined in yellow) and the Cornerstone rental properies project at the right. The two are separated by a wetland area. A new road on the east side of the Cornerstone project would extend Woodsedge Drive across Auburn Road (34/34B). if both projects are completely built out, the Lansing Cottage Community development will bring 60 single family homes to Lansing, and Cornerstone will add 128 rental units.