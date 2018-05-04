Governor Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo reported that upstate investment has brought down unemployment from 8.4% to 6%, illustrating that the economic tide has turned. He said his administration has invested more in upstate New York than any previous administration.



"Upstate New York went through an economic decline for decades," Cuomo said. "It's almost unimaginable, but that's what it's been. After 40 years we did an about face. We said it makes no sense to invest in downstate New York when upstate New York is continuing to deteriorate. It's not right morally. It's not right ethically. We are one state, one family. It's not right practically, because if you are hemorrhaging upstate then the growth downstate is diminished."

Among those filling the Taughannock Aviation hangar were Village of Lansing Mayor Donald Hartill, Lansing Supervisor Ed LaVigne, Tompkins County Legislator (Lansing) Mike Sigler, Tompkins County Legislator (Villages of Lansing and Cayuga Heights) Deborah Dawson, New York State Senator Pam Helming, Tompkins County Legislature Chair Martha Robertson, Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick, DOT Acting Commissioner Paul A. Karas, Sheriff Ken Lansing, a myriad of elected officials and local figures. Empire State Development President and CEO Howard Zemsky introduced Cuomo. Lansing Supervisor Ed LaVigne (in dark suit) and Village of Lansing Mayor Hartill (right)



(Left to right) Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick, NYS Governor Andrew Cuomo, Tompkins County Legislature Chair Martha Robertson, NYS Senator Pam Helming

A new DOT maintenance facility will be moved from 7.6 acres of Ithaca waterfront to the airport, freeling the lakefront land for economic development

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo was in the Village of Lansing yesterday to announce a $22 million project to transform the Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport into an international airport. Cuomo said that $14.2 million of that money will be provided by New York State as part of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. He also announced to a huge crowd of local legislators and officials that the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) will relocate its maintenance facility from its current location on Cayuga Inlet to the Airport, which will make 7.6 acres of prime waterfront property available for development in Ithaca."Ithaca provides a regional economic growth center, and it spins off economic activity for the region," Cuomo. "The Ithaca economy is playing more of a role on the global stage. People are coming from all over the world to come to Ithaca. Well, make it easy to get there, and make it a pleasant experience. Airports are the new front door to the economy.""I want people to think of Tompkins County and Lansing as the golden goose," said Tompkins COunty Legislator Mike Sigler. "We're the only ones in upstate New York that are growing, so we need a first class airport. We're not putting in a new highway. We're not putting an Interstate in to Tompkins, so really this is our connection to the world."Improvements to the airport and the addition of the new DOT facility are on an accelerated schedule. Cuomo said the work is expected to be completed in 2019. Upgrades to the terminal will include:"It took a long time to get here and it's finally happened," said Village of Lansing Mayor Donald Hartill. "It's going to be an opportunity. Instead of having to go to Syracuse to get imported goods, having the opportunity to fly it here and go through customs will be a great asset.""Ithaca deserves an airport that will fuel the economic growth and fuel the perception and the reality that you are the place for the future," Cuomo said. "The new airport facility will be nearly double in size. It will offer a world-class passenger experience: better ticket counter check in experience; major security upgrades; six new gates to increase capacity. And it will have three new boarding bridges added to the one existing, so there'll be four boarding bridges with the six new gates. 4,000 square foot dining area so people want to have meetings and do business in the airport, you can do that.""Today we are celebrating what we can accomplish when local and state governments work together, when the public and private sectors work together, and when problem-solvers and visionaries work together," Robertson said. "Thanks to the Governor's support, we'll be creating a vibrant, mixed-use waterfront district, creating space for a 21st century DOT facility, and expanding the Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport to give us the innovative, world-class airport we need.""I'm excited for Lansing," said Lansing Supervisor Ed LaVigne". I'm very excited about anything that adds growth to this area and helps the residents of Lansing."Cuomo outlined an aggressive construction schedule that aims for both projects to be completed next year."The new airport will open the doors with a welcome sign to the international economy," he said. "The State's awarding $14 million. It's going to make the $22 million plan renovation a reality. This is not a proposal. It's not a plan. It's not a we hope. It's not a maybe someday. We are doing it. We are doing it now. It is a reality. We're going to break ground. We are going to break ground this fall meaning early fall. And it will be finished by 2019."