According to New York State Open Meetings law, issues that cannot be discussed in the public portion of a meeting may be discussed in a closed 'Executive Session'. They are strictly defined, and include "matters which will imperil the public safety if disclosed; any matter which may disclose the identity of a law enforcement agent or informer; information relating to current or future investigation or prosecution of a criminal offense which would imperil effective law enforcement if disclosed; discussions regarding proposed, pending or current litigation; collective negotiations pursuant to article fourteen of the civil service law; the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person or corporation, or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person or corporation; the preparation, grading or administration of examinations; and the proposed acquisition, sale or lease of real property or the proposed acquisition of securities, or sale or exchange of."

When Callister finished speaking on the 13th, Pettograsso simply responded, "Thank you for coming and sharing that. As you know we will be in touch." But Iacobucci added that Pettograsso is already responding to Callister's concerns.



"We will not be addressing what you just said (at this meeting)," Iacobucci said. "We're listening to you right now. I want everybody to know that the Superintendent did send out a message about future actions. I don't want the public to think that all your concerns and the meeting that was held on Monday fell on deaf ears. It did not. We are taking this very seriously, and action is being taken."



Callister says she has a meeting scheduled with Pettograsso and Iacobucci next week.



