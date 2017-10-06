A showdown of Class C division IV rivals took place in Lansing between the Eagles of Spencer VanEtten/Candor and the Bobcats. The Bobcats of Lansing holding a one game lead over this opponent in the division heading into the game.
Knotted at zero to start of the second quarter saw Lansing mix the pass and run to cap an 11 play 86 yard drive with a Darryl Fleming 32 yard touchdown run aided by a Kade Bennett block. Garrett Bell’s all important and successful PAT kick made it 7-0. Candor returned the ensuing kick off near midfield only to have the drive stall due to a 20 yard loss in the possession. Fleming continued his first half running load with two big runs that were key in Lansing threatening to go up another score with two minutes remaining in the half. Facing a fourth and one from the Candor 11 a quick out pass fell short of completion and the scoring threat was halted.
Down seven the Eagles had their chances in the second half. A Lansing penalty negated a 54 yard punt by Bell and the Eagles took the next punt to the Lansing 34. With the Eagles facing a third and goal from the Lansing three linebacker Fleming led the stop of a sweep left giving the concession stand onlookers some close up action. The following fourth down and goal play resulted in the Eagle runner succumbing to the slippery field conditions in the back field. Mike Lapar and Kyle Nickerson had key defensive stops while the Eagles were keeping the field position pressure on the Bobcats.
At 9:50 remaining in the game and Lansing facing a third and 10 from the Candor 40 Fleming was hit at midfield on his pass attempt while playing quarterback in the Wildcat formation. The ball was deflected straight into the air and intercepted for a 48 yard touchdown return to bring SVE/Candor to within a single point. The Eagles lined up for a two point conversion attempt and the lead but linebacker Griffen Nelson broke up the pass over the middle and Lansing held on for a solid 7-6 win.
Coaches stats for rushers have Fleming with 16 carries for 111 yards; Joe Miller-Labar 19 x 95; Luke Winslow 9 x 21. Defensive leaders in tackles were Nelson (13); Nickerson (9); Lapar (4) and Winslow (5). Winslow, Nelson, Bennett, Lapar and Owen and Aidan Allison had big tackle for losses.
Harpursville/Afton comes to town with a record of 2-2 on Friday 10/6. This final home game contest against the Class D opponent is the Bobcat Senior recognition evening. Lansing is currently ranked #14 in NYS Small schools with a 4-1 record.
