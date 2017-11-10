Lansing's varsity cross-country team closed out their seasons on Thursday Nov. 2 with the Sectionals meet.
Mikaela Garcia was the star of the day for Lansing, finishing 4th (20:57.5) out of the field of nearly 100 runners in the Class D Girl's Varsity Sectional Race and advancing to the state XC competition. Lansing's Emmaline Jackson finished 9th (21:37.0), just missing qualification for states but boost her team's score. Allison Keefe (22:19), Eden Jackson (22:30), and Teresa Garcia (22:47) finished 16/20/27 respectively to round out the scoring for the Lady Bobcats and earn a 2nd place team finish to a very competitive Delhi program, which advanced to states.
Leigh Miller and Hana Thibault also finished the race for Lansing, placing 29th and 49th respectively and earning 'pushes' (finishing higher than other teams' top 5 finishers to push them higher in team scoring.
The Bobcats boys had their highest sectionals finish in recent history, taking third place behind Delhi and Trumansburg. Liam Hulsebosch was the highest finisher for the Bobcat boys in his final race, as the senior placed 15th (18:45) out of a field of more than 100 runners. Jack Thomas (18:53) finished 17th, and Zoltan Csaki finished 19th (18:57) to put three Bobcats in the top 20 finishes. With strong races by Teddy Brenner (38th, 20:05) and Torsten Gartenberg (40th, 20:13), the Lansing boys finished ahead of Seton Catholic in the final team standings. Senior David Pollack finished 92nd, good for a 'push' against the competing teams.
The XC seasons are finished now for Lansing's boys' and girls' teams, but hopes are high that Mikaela Garcia will run strong to represent the Bobcats at the New York State XC Meet.
