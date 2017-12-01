The Lansing Athletic Hall of Fame inducted three new individual members and a team Saturday, including posthumously inducting coach and Athletic Director Adam Heck, who unexpectedly passed away just over a year ago. Danielle Smith (1993), Tom Neubert (1992) and the 1998 Boys Soccer Team (which was coached by Heck) were also inducted at an emotional dinner and induction ceremony that filled the Lakewatch Inn.
Before the inductions began Master of Ceremonies Geoff Wright introduced the 2017 Lansing Boys Soccer Team to enthusiastic applause, introducing the coaches, including IAC 'Coach of the Year' award winner Benji Parkes, and each player.
"Langston Hopkins tied the game at one with a header over the keeper half way through the first half," Wright recounted. "Nick Parkes assisted on the goal. They entered into sudden death overtime. With 9.28 left in the first overtime Nick Parkes in a low shot to the left corner for the game winner, making Lansing your New York State champions."
Click an image below for Geoff Wright's full biography of the inductees
Heck's award was received by his wife Beth and daughter Alexis, who read testimonials by former players after Wright gave a detailed biography and read a letter from Coach Bill Yoast on behalf of himself, Coach Herman Boone, and the 1972 TC Williams Titans that the film 'Remember The Titans' was based on.
"What an honor to share tonight with his 1998 soccer team, friends, and the same year that the 2017 Boys Soccer team won the state title," Beth Heck said. "Adam had many accomplishments and accolades, but it was about so much more than that for him. Adam had an impact on every player, student, and coach throughout his long coaching career. Lansing is where he set down his roots, not only for his job, but also for his job. We are very blessed to live in this community and call it home."
Smith was a five letter Lansing Swimming and Diving Team winner, who set 103 swimming records while swimming for Lansing. She still holds four IAC records, four Lansing records, and one Section IV record. Neubert won 3 letters in football and two in baseball. He was a 1st Team IAC All-Star twice, and was part of the football team that won an IAC Division Title in his senior year. The 1998 Boys Soccer team was the first Lansing soccer team to win a Sectional championship.
The Lansing Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 1998. It is an actual hallway behind two walls of the Lansing High School gymnasium, where all Hall-of-Fame plaques are displayed.
